12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares rose 33.9% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Masimo MASI shares rose 12.48% to $151.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
- Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares moved upwards by 11.17% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock increased by 9.09% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Bright Green BGXX shares rose 8.02% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
Losers
- NextCure NXTC shares declined by 9.5% to $1.72 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rockwell Medical RMTI shares declined by 7.02% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mesoblast MESO shares fell 6.49% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $204.9 million.
- Trevena TRVN stock declined by 6.36% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares decreased by 6.03% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nutriband NTRB stock fell 5.93% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
