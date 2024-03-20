12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Guess GES shares increased by 10.5% to $28.68 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock rose 9.3% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares rose 8.55% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares increased by 7.88% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB shares rose 4.98% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
Losers
- Five Below FIVE stock declined by 12.8% to $182.22 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock fell 5.23% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Aarons AAN stock declined by 4.93% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $211.0 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV stock decreased by 4.53% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM stock declined by 4.52% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares decreased by 4.34% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
