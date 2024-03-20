12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $2.71 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares rose 11.21% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock rose 10.94% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS shares moved upwards by 9.73% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares rose 8.88% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares rose 7.59% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
Losers
- Biophytis BPTS shares decreased by 20.8% to $0.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Fresh2 Group FRES shares declined by 16.63% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Etao International Co ETAO shares decreased by 14.01% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Avinger AVGR shares declined by 12.13% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares decreased by 5.81% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL stock decreased by 5.38% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
