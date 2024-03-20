12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Mesa Air Gr MESA stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- voxeljet VJET shares rose 9.61% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock rose 8.41% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million.
- Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million.
- Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $288.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Complete Solaria CSLR stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
Losers
- Momentus MNTS stock fell 19.2% to $0.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- OceanPal OP stock declined by 7.67% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares decreased by 7.32% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- Solidion Technology STI stock decreased by 5.81% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock declined by 5.28% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Richtech Robotics RR shares declined by 4.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
