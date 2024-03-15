12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 8.1% to $0.8 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock moved upwards by 5.29% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Scienjoy Holding SJ shares increased by 5.05% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock moved upwards by 4.81% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Hanryu Holdings HRYU shares fell 5.6% to $0.29 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- National CineMedia NCMI stock fell 4.85% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares fell 4.14% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Zhihu ZH shares declined by 3.74% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.8 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock declined by 3.64% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
- Global Mofy Metaverse GMM stock decreased by 3.07% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
