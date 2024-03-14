12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Geron GERN stock increased by 90.8% to $3.34 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL stock rose 23.16% to $300.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- DIH Holding US DHAI shares rose 10.37% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- Synaptogenix SNPX stock increased by 8.33% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares increased by 8.05% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock rose 8.02% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Kineta KA stock declined by 8.3% to $0.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Trxade Health MEDS shares decreased by 7.38% to $27.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock declined by 6.83% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Coeptis Therapeutics COEP stock decreased by 6.42% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares declined by 6.28% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Renovaro RENB stock declined by 6.08% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
