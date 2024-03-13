12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 19.4% to $3.88 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock rose 13.63% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock increased by 10.83% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL shares rose 8.04% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA stock moved upwards by 7.64% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Jet AI JTAI shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
Losers
- Tigo Energy TYGO shares decreased by 11.5% to $1.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
- Limbach Holdings LMB shares decreased by 8.57% to $45.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $500.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Polar Power POLA stock fell 7.28% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 5.95% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 4.11% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
- REV Group REVG shares declined by 4.07% to $18.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $953.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
