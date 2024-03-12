12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

ATRenew RERE stock rose 32.8% to $1.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $356.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock rose 21.05% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Beachbody Co BODI stock moved upwards by 13.31% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares rose 10.77% to $19.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Target Hospitality TH shares moved upwards by 9.98% to $9.36. The company's market cap stands at $951.5 million.

JOANN JOAN stock moved upwards by 8.45% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Losers

Workhorse Gr WKHS stock fell 9.5% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Kidpik PIK shares fell 8.01% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock fell 5.46% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 5.0% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

Global Business Travel GBTG stock decreased by 4.91% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

QuantaSing Group QSG shares fell 4.14% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $157.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

