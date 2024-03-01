12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Ainos AIMD stock moved upwards by 54.3% to $1.62 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 54.3% to $1.62 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. Aadi Bioscience AADI shares rose 38.54% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.

shares rose 38.54% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock rose 6.81% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $645.0 million.

stock rose 6.81% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $645.0 million. NKGen Biotech NKGN stock rose 6.0% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

stock rose 6.0% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. Biomerica BMRA stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. Onconetix ONCO stock increased by 5.8% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Losers

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 8.1% to $1.81 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

stock fell 8.1% to $1.81 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Biolase BIOL stock fell 7.43% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

stock fell 7.43% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. OKYO Pharma OKYO stock fell 7.15% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

stock fell 7.15% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million. Bone Biologics BBLG shares fell 6.18% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

shares fell 6.18% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. China Pharma Holding CPHI stock fell 6.05% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

stock fell 6.05% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million. Biofrontera BFRI shares declined by 5.82% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.