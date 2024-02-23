12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

E W Scripps SSP shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $4.56 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

VS Media Holdings VSME stock increased by 4.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Super League Enterprise SLE shares increased by 4.38% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Iridium Comms IRDM stock moved upwards by 4.25% to $29.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Cable One CABO stock rose 3.15% to $455.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock increased by 3.05% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Losers

Fangdd Network Group DUO stock declined by 9.0% to $0.62 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock declined by 4.96% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Kartoon Studios TOON shares declined by 3.81% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.

EverQuote EVER shares declined by 3.77% to $16.1. The company's market cap stands at $542.7 million.

BuzzFeed BZFD shares declined by 3.04% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.

Zedge ZDGE stock fell 2.57% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

