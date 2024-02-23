12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- E W Scripps SSP shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $4.56 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock increased by 4.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares increased by 4.38% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Iridium Comms IRDM stock moved upwards by 4.25% to $29.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Cable One CABO stock rose 3.15% to $455.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock increased by 3.05% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
Losers
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock declined by 9.0% to $0.62 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock declined by 4.96% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Kartoon Studios TOON shares declined by 3.81% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- EverQuote EVER shares declined by 3.77% to $16.1. The company's market cap stands at $542.7 million.
- BuzzFeed BZFD shares declined by 3.04% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- Zedge ZDGE stock fell 2.57% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.