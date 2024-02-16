12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock rose 8.5% to $5.75 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.

Losers

Jet AI JTAI shares declined by 12.2% to $0.94 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

stock declined by 4.35% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. Freight Technologies FRGT shares fell 4.33% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

