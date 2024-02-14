12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

February 14, 2024 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Cogent Biosciences COGT shares rose 45.6% to $7.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $684.6 million.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX stock rose 18.62% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock increased by 17.39% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • Ocean Biomedical OCEA shares rose 16.71% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • Allakos ALLK shares increased by 15.74% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $128.5 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares increased by 13.19% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million.

Losers

  • Anitra AZTR stock declined by 67.8% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • QuidelOrtho QDEL stock fell 39.35% to $40.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock declined by 11.98% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares fell 11.35% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock decreased by 10.56% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Biotricity BTCY stock decreased by 10.13% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

