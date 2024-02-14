12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Cogent Biosciences COGT shares rose 45.6% to $7.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $684.6 million.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX stock rose 18.62% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock increased by 17.39% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
- Ocean Biomedical OCEA shares rose 16.71% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Allakos ALLK shares increased by 15.74% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $128.5 million.
- Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares increased by 13.19% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million.
Losers
- Anitra AZTR stock declined by 67.8% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- QuidelOrtho QDEL stock fell 39.35% to $40.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock declined by 11.98% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Renalytix RNLX shares fell 11.35% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock decreased by 10.56% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Biotricity BTCY stock decreased by 10.13% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
