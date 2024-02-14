12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Cogent Biosciences COGT shares rose 45.6% to $7.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $684.6 million.

Losers

Anitra AZTR stock declined by 67.8% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock decreased by 10.56% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. Biotricity BTCY stock decreased by 10.13% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

