12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

flyExclusive FLYX stock increased by 4.4% to $9.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million.

Losers

Nxu NXU stock decreased by 4.7% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Momentus MNTS stock fell 3.8% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

