12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- flyExclusive FLYX stock increased by 4.4% to $9.41 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 3.85% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock increased by 3.61% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- Planet Labs PL stock increased by 3.55% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $670.1 million.
- Ault Alliance AULT stock increased by 3.24% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock increased by 2.65% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
Losers
- Nxu NXU stock decreased by 4.7% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- JanOne JAN stock declined by 4.69% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Byrna Technologies BYRN stock fell 4.53% to $8.01. The company's market cap stands at $176.2 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares decreased by 4.36% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock fell 4.01% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Momentus MNTS stock fell 3.8% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.