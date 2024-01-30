12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Agrify AGFY shares increased by 60.6% to $0.81 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- C3is CISS shares rose 24.35% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU shares rose 12.04% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares increased by 11.59% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock rose 9.98% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Innodata INOD stock moved upwards by 6.57% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.4 million.
Losers
- Sidus Space SIDU stock declined by 45.3% to $4.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- View VIEW shares declined by 14.55% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Toro TORO stock decreased by 10.6% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA shares declined by 8.07% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 6.96% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- United Parcel Service UPS stock decreased by 6.85% to $147.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
