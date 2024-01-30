12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Agrify AGFY shares increased by 60.6% to $0.81 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

C3is CISS shares rose 24.35% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Mega Matrix MPU shares rose 12.04% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million.

AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares increased by 11.59% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock rose 9.98% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

Innodata INOD stock moved upwards by 6.57% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.4 million.

Losers

Sidus Space SIDU stock declined by 45.3% to $4.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

View VIEW shares declined by 14.55% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

Toro TORO stock decreased by 10.6% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.

Exela Technologies XELA shares declined by 8.07% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 6.96% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

United Parcel Service UPS stock decreased by 6.85% to $147.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

