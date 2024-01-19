12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares rose 7.7% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Society Pass SOPA shares rose 4.54% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares rose 3.7% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

BuzzFeed BZFD stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.

FaZe Hldgs FAZE shares increased by 2.17% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Losers

Treasure Global TGL shares decreased by 6.0% to $0.11 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock fell 5.58% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell 3.03% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Kartoon Studios TOON shares fell 2.61% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

Brera Holdings BREA stock fell 2.28% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares decreased by 1.97% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.

