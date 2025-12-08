AutoZone Earnings Preview

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AutoZone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $32.33.

Investors in AutoZone are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $2.15, leading to a 1.38% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 50.86 37.01 28.97 33.64 EPS Actual 48.71 35.36 28.29 32.52 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 2.00 0.00

Tracking AutoZone's Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone were trading at $3822.66 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

