Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Deere (NYSE:DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion.
• Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $228.41 million.
• EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
• CMB.Tech (NYSE:CMBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $393.37 million.
• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.
• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $153.06 million.
• Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.80 million.
