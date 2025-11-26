Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion.

• Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $228.41 million.

• EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• CMB.Tech (NYSE:CMBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $393.37 million.

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.

• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $153.06 million.

• Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.