A Look Ahead: Nayax's Earnings Forecast

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nayax to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The market awaits Nayax's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.21, leading to a 3.18% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nayax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.100 -0.030 0.050 -0.020 EPS Actual 0.308 0.192 0.044 0.019 Price Change % 3.000 2.000 -3.000 7.000

Market Performance of Nayax's Stock

Shares of Nayax were trading at $40.75 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nayax visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.