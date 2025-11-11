IZEA Worldwide's Earnings Outlook

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that IZEA Worldwide will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

IZEA Worldwide bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 6.22% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at IZEA Worldwide's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.00 0.00 -0.10 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.01 -0.11 -0.52 Price Change % -6.00 19.00 2.00 1.00

IZEA Worldwide Share Price Analysis

Shares of IZEA Worldwide were trading at $5.09 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for IZEA Worldwide visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.