LightPath Technologies's Earnings Outlook

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in LightPath Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 21.54% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.09 -0.07 -0.04 Price Change % 22.00 2.00 -7.00 -1.00

LightPath Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of LightPath Technologies were trading at $7.71 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 415.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on LightPath Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on LightPath Technologies.

Analysts have provided LightPath Technologies with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $7.12, suggesting a potential 7.65% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Unusual Machines, Innoviz Technologies and Microvision, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Unusual Machines, with an average 1-year price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential 137.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Innoviz Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $2.9, suggesting a potential 62.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Microvision, with an average 1-year price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential 70.82% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Unusual Machines, Innoviz Technologies and Microvision, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LightPath Technologies Buy 41.41% $2.69M -44.99% Unusual Machines Buy 50.52% $794.68K -20.73% Innoviz Technologies Buy 46.26% $1.56M -18.40% Microvision Buy -91.84% $-561K -21.84%

Key Takeaway:

LightPath Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into LightPath Technologies's Background

LightPath Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and integrates proprietary optical components and assemblies. It develops optical solutions for traditional optics and communications markets. The company's products include precision molded optics and infrared products, serving markets such as distribution, laser, industrial, instrumentation, telecommunications, and defense. Its products are categorized as infrared components, visible components, assemblies and modules, and engineering services. G5 Infrared's revenue mainly comes from infrared components and assemblies.

Key Indicators: LightPath Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LightPath Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.41% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LightPath Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -57.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -44.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LightPath Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

