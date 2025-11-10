What's Next: CAE's Earnings Preview

CAE (NYSE:CAE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate CAE to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.
The announcement from CAE is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 5.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at CAE's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.32
|0.20
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.33
|0.21
|0.18
|Price Change %
|-6.00
|-5.00
|14.00
|11.00
CAE Share Price Analysis
Shares of CAE were trading at $27.2 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
