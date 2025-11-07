Earnings Preview: DHI Group

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DHI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Investors in DHI Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.12% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DHI Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.03 EPS Actual 0.07 0.04 0.07 0.05 Price Change % -8.00 28.00 8.00 -7.00

Performance of DHI Group Shares

Shares of DHI Group were trading at $1.8 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

