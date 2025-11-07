Exploring Ballys's Earnings Expectations

Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ballys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.78.

Anticipation surrounds Ballys's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $3.34, which was followed by a 1.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Market Performance of Ballys's Stock

Shares of Ballys were trading at $17.12 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ballys

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ballys.

The consensus rating for Ballys is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $11.5 implies a potential 32.83% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Accel Entertainment, Golden Entertainment and Full House Resorts, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Accel Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 6.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Golden Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $30.6, suggesting a potential 78.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Full House Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 76.64% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Accel Entertainment, Golden Entertainment and Full House Resorts, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ballys Neutral 5.77% $367.49M -32.03% Accel Entertainment Outperform 9.09% $103.27M 5.07% Golden Entertainment Neutral -2.22% $89.10M 1.02% Full House Resorts Outperform 0.62% $38.41M -39.77%

Key Takeaway:

Ballys ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Ballys's Background

Ballys Corp is a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and a growing omnichannel presence. It provides customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iGaming, online bingo, sportsbook, and free-to-play (F2P) games. The company owns and operates, several casinos across the United States, one golf course in New York, one horse racetrack in Colorado, and Aspers Casino in the United Kingdom. Its Interactive International division, an interactive gaming operator concentrated in Europe, operates a lottery management and services business. The company's reportable segments are Casinos and Resorts, which derive key revenue, International Interactive and North America Interactive.

Ballys: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ballys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.77% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ballys's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ballys's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -32.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ballys's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ballys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Ballys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.