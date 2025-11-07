Uncovering Potential: Jamf Holding's Earnings Preview

Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Jamf Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The announcement from Jamf Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.91% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Jamf Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.21 0.15 0.16 EPS Actual 0.18 0.22 0.17 0.16 Price Change % 8.00 -4.00 -7.00 -8.00

Performance of Jamf Holding Shares

Shares of Jamf Holding were trading at $12.86 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Jamf Holding

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Jamf Holding.

The consensus rating for Jamf Holding is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $15.58, there's a potential 21.15% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Five9, Pagaya Techs and Lightspeed Commerce, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Five9, with an average 1-year price target of $28.6, suggesting a potential 122.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pagaya Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential 236.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lightspeed Commerce, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 1.09% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Five9, Pagaya Techs and Lightspeed Commerce are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jamf Holding Neutral 15.35% $132.71M -2.74% Five9 Outperform 12.37% $155.40M 0.17% Pagaya Techs Buy 30.97% $126.25M 4.45% Lightspeed Commerce Neutral 14.60% $129.07M -3.10%

Key Takeaway:

Jamf Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity among its peers.

About Jamf Holding

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Jamf Holding: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jamf Holding's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.35% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jamf Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, Jamf Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Jamf Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.