Exploring BGSF's Earnings Expectations

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BGSF to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

The announcement from BGSF is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.18, leading to a 10.6% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BGSF's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.11 -0.08 0.11 EPS Actual -0.19 0.05 -0.06 0.10 Price Change % -11.00 8.00 -9.00 -5.00

Market Performance of BGSF's Stock

Shares of BGSF were trading at $3.42 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

