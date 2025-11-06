Earnings Outlook For CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CNH Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits CNH Industrial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CNH Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.1 0.19 0.28 EPS Actual 0.17 0.1 0.15 0.24 Price Change % -4.00 0.0 -1.00 -8.00

CNH Industrial Share Price Analysis

Shares of CNH Industrial were trading at $10.47 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on CNH Industrial

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $13.4, the consensus suggests a potential 27.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AGCO, Toro and Deere, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AGCO, with an average 1-year price target of $125.44, suggesting a potential 1098.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Toro, with an average 1-year price target of $91.5, suggesting a potential 773.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Deere, with an average 1-year price target of $540.9, suggesting a potential 5066.19% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for AGCO, Toro and Deere, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CNH Industrial Outperform -14.16% $1.52B 2.74% AGCO Neutral -4.73% $646.50M 7.06% Toro Buy -2.21% $381.80M 3.71% Deere Buy -8.29% $4.21B 5.21%

Key Takeaway:

CNH Industrial ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into CNH Industrial's Background

CNH Industrial is the world's second largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery (82% of industrial net sales) as well as a major player in construction equipment (18% of industrial net sales). Its Case and New Holland brands have served farmers for generations. Geographically, agriculture sales are 40% North America, 32% Europe, Middle East, and Africa, 18% South America, and 10% Asia-Pacific. CNH's products are available through a robust independent dealer network, which includes over 2,600 dealer and distribution locations and reach into 164 countries. The construction business leverages over 400 dealers. The company's captive finance arm provides retail financing to its customers as well as wholesale financing for dealers to maintain inventory, which supports sales.

Breaking Down CNH Industrial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CNH Industrial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.16%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CNH Industrial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CNH Industrial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

