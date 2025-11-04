Light & Wonder Earnings Preview

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Light & Wonder will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37.

The announcement from Light & Wonder is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.35% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Light & Wonder's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.13 0.95 1.09 EPS Actual 1.58 1.35 1.42 1.34 Price Change % -14.00 -14.00 7.00 -10.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder were trading at $73.62 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Light & Wonder

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Light & Wonder.

The consensus rating for Light & Wonder is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $96.25 implies a potential 30.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Boyd Gaming, Churchill Downs and Super Group (SGHC), three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Boyd Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential 23.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $134.75, suggesting a potential 83.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Super Group (SGHC), with an average 1-year price target of $16.55, suggesting a potential 77.52% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Boyd Gaming, Churchill Downs and Super Group (SGHC), providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Light & Wonder Neutral -1.10% $590M 14.37% Boyd Gaming Neutral 4.49% $488.18M 70.94% Churchill Downs Outperform 8.67% $204.30M 3.67% Super Group (SGHC) Buy 30.24% $169M -0.61%

Key Takeaway:

Light & Wonder ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative growth rate. It is in the middle for Gross Profit, indicating average performance in generating profit from sales. The company is at the top for Return on Equity, showcasing strong profitability relative to peers. Overall, Light & Wonder's performance is mixed compared to its peers in the analysis.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Breaking Down Light & Wonder's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Light & Wonder's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.1%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Light & Wonder's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Light & Wonder's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Light & Wonder visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.