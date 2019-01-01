Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$572M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$572M
Earnings History
Light & Wonder Questions & Answers
When is Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) reporting earnings?
Light & Wonder (LNW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.44, which beat the estimate of $-0.52.
What were Light & Wonder’s (NASDAQ:LNW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $766.3M, which beat the estimate of $732.9M.
