What to Expect from McKesson's Earnings

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate McKesson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.00.

McKesson bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.76% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at McKesson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 8.18 9.83 7.99 6.88 EPS Actual 8.26 10.12 8.03 7.07 Price Change % -6.00 0.00 -1.00 11.00

Tracking McKesson's Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson were trading at $820.29 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for McKesson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.