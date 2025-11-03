Global Payments's Earnings: A Preview

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Global Payments will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16.

The announcement from Global Payments is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 4.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Global Payments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.99 2.72 2.96 3.12 EPS Actual 3.10 2.82 2.95 3.08 Price Change % -4.00 0.00 1.00 0.00

Global Payments Share Price Analysis

Shares of Global Payments were trading at $77.76 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Global Payments

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Global Payments.

The consensus rating for Global Payments is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $97.71, there's a potential 25.66% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Corpay, Toast and Klarna, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Corpay, with an average 1-year price target of $372.0, suggesting a potential 378.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Toast, with an average 1-year price target of $48.91, suggesting a potential 37.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Klarna, with an average 1-year price target of $49.57, suggesting a potential 36.25% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Corpay, Toast and Klarna, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Global Payments Neutral -0.72% $1.46B 1.08% Corpay Neutral 12.95% $863.51M 7.70% Toast Neutral 24.80% $392M 4.58% Klarna Buy 22.90% $602M -2.31%

Key Takeaway:

Global Payments ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative rate, while its peers show positive growth rates. In terms of Gross Profit, Global Payments is at the top with the highest amount. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest among the group. Overall, Global Payments is positioned differently compared to its peers in terms of these key financial metrics.

Get to Know Global Payments Better

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Global Payments faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.72% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Global Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Global Payments visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.