Black Stone Minerals Earnings Preview

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Black Stone Minerals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The market awaits Black Stone Minerals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 1.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Black Stone Minerals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.33 0.33 0.35 EPS Actual 0.53 0.04 0.18 0.41 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 1.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals were trading at $13.18 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Black Stone Minerals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Black Stone Minerals.

The consensus rating for Black Stone Minerals is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $13.0, there's a potential 1.37% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Civitas Resources, SM Energy and Gulfport Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Civitas Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $43.57, suggesting a potential 230.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential 129.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gulfport Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $215.86, suggesting a potential 1537.78% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Civitas Resources, SM Energy and Gulfport Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Black Stone Minerals Neutral -7.35% $85.51M 10.40% Civitas Resources Outperform -19.60% $300M 1.84% SM Energy Neutral 23.94% $268.08M 4.48% Gulfport Energy Buy 64.19% $220.24M 9.53%

Key Takeaway:

Black Stone Minerals ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. The company is at the top for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Black Stone Minerals is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know Black Stone Minerals Better

Black Stone Minerals LP is an oil and natural gas mineral company. It owns oil and natural gas mineral interests, which makes up the majority of its asset base. Its business is actively managing an existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

Key Indicators: Black Stone Minerals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Black Stone Minerals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Black Stone Minerals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 105.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Black Stone Minerals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

