Preview: Baytex Energy's Earnings

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Baytex Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The announcement from Baytex Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 1.41% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Baytex Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.020 0.10 0.12 0.23 EPS Actual 0.144 0.06 -0.04 0.17 Price Change % -1.000 -1.00 -4.00 3.00

Tracking Baytex Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy were trading at $2.28 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

