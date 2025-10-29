Exploring TFI International's Earnings Expectations

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TFI International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

Anticipation surrounds TFI International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 3.86% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at TFI International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.24 0.95 1.58 1.78 EPS Actual 1.34 0.76 1.19 1.60 Price Change % 4.00 8.00 -20.00 1.00

Market Performance of TFI International's Stock

Shares of TFI International were trading at $88.06 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on TFI International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on TFI International.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for TFI International, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $113.6, suggesting a potential 29.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Saia, Knight-Swift and Ryder System, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Saia, with an average 1-year price target of $350.9, suggesting a potential 298.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Knight-Swift, with an average 1-year price target of $49.76, suggesting a potential 43.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ryder System, with an average 1-year price target of $211.33, suggesting a potential 139.98% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Saia, Knight-Swift and Ryder System, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TFI International Neutral -10.02% $265.95M 3.70% Saia Buy -0.74% $144.26M 2.98% Knight-Swift Buy 3.50% $259.12M 0.11% Ryder System Buy -0.28% $668M 4.47%

Key Takeaway:

TFI International ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About TFI International

TFI International Inc is involved in the provision of transportation and logistics services across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's reportable segments are; Less-Than-Truckload, which derives maximum revenue, Truckload, and Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment engages in pickup, consolidation, transport, and delivery of smaller loads; the Truckload segment deals with full loads carried directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to meet customers' specific needs; and the Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: TFI International's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: TFI International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.02%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TFI International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TFI International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TFI International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TFI International's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

