Earnings Outlook For DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DT Midstream to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

DT Midstream bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 2.8% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at DT Midstream's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.08 0.89 0.93 EPS Actual 1.04 1.06 0.94 0.90 Price Change % 3.00 1.00 -2.00 2.00

Performance of DT Midstream Shares

Shares of DT Midstream were trading at $106.42 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on DT Midstream

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on DT Midstream.

The consensus rating for DT Midstream is Buy, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $117.62 implies a potential 10.52% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Plains All American, Antero Midstream and Western Midstream, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plains All American, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 81.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Antero Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 82.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Western Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential 61.71% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Plains All American, Antero Midstream and Western Midstream, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DT Midstream Buy 26.64% $246M 2.30% Plains All American Neutral -16.58% $363M 1.55% Antero Midstream Neutral 12.41% $208.99M 5.96% Western Midstream Neutral 4.05% $727.53M 10.46%

Key Takeaway:

DT Midstream ranks first in revenue growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 26.64%. In terms of gross profit, DT Midstream is at the bottom with $246M. However, DT Midstream has the highest return on equity at 2.30% compared to its peers.

Get to Know DT Midstream Better

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

DT Midstream: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DT Midstream's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DT Midstream's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DT Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

