Insights into Impinj's Upcoming Earnings

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Impinj to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The announcement from Impinj is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 26.49% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Impinj's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.08 0.48 0.48 EPS Actual 0.8 0.21 0.48 0.56 Price Change % 26.0 16.00 -15.00 -14.00

Impinj Share Price Analysis

Shares of Impinj were trading at $237.88 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Impinj

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Impinj.

Impinj has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $197.5, the consensus suggests a potential 16.97% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cirrus Logic, SiTime and Semtech, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cirrus Logic, with an average 1-year price target of $141.67, suggesting a potential 40.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SiTime, with an average 1-year price target of $285.0, suggesting a potential 19.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Semtech, with an average 1-year price target of $69.44, suggesting a potential 70.81% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Cirrus Logic, SiTime and Semtech, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Impinj Outperform -4.49% $56.61M 6.63% Cirrus Logic Buy 8.89% $214.03M 3.13% SiTime Buy 58.42% $36.05M -2.25% Semtech Buy 19.61% $134.10M -4.83%

Key Takeaway:

Impinj ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Impinj is at the top.

About Impinj

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Financial Insights: Impinj

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Impinj's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Impinj visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.