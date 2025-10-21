Exploring Reliance's Earnings Expectations

Reliance (NYSE:RS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Reliance to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71.

Investors in Reliance are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.23, leading to a 12.32% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Reliance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.66 3.66 2.72 3.66 EPS Actual 4.43 3.77 2.22 3.64 Price Change % -12.00 1.00 3.00 -3.00

Reliance Share Price Analysis

Shares of Reliance were trading at $278.42 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Reliance

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Reliance.

Analysts have provided Reliance with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $330.33, suggesting a potential 18.64% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cleveland-Cliffs and Steel Dynamics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cleveland-Cliffs, with an average 1-year price target of $12.06, suggesting a potential 95.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Steel Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $151.0, suggesting a potential 45.77% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Cleveland-Cliffs and Steel Dynamics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Reliance Outperform 0.45% $1.09B 3.26% Cleveland-Cliffs Neutral -3.10% $-209M -8.00% Steel Dynamics Outperform -1.46% $618.47M 3.38%

Key Takeaway:

Reliance ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Reliance

Reliance Inc is a diversified metal solutions provider and metals service center company. It provides value-added metals processing services and distributes.

Reliance: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Reliance displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reliance's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reliance's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Reliance's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

