Earnings Outlook For Graco

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Graco to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

Graco bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.68% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Graco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.68 0.76 0.76 EPS Actual 0.75 0.70 0.64 0.71 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 -3.00 -1.00

Performance of Graco Shares

Shares of Graco were trading at $82.34 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Graco

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Graco.

Analysts have provided Graco with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $91.0, suggesting a potential 10.52% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ITT, Nordson and Lincoln Electric Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ITT, with an average 1-year price target of $198.38, suggesting a potential 140.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nordson, with an average 1-year price target of $263.5, suggesting a potential 220.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Lincoln Electric Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $267.25, suggesting a potential 224.57% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for ITT, Nordson and Lincoln Electric Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Graco Neutral 3.36% $299.53M 5.13% ITT Buy 7.34% $346.80M 4.54% Nordson Neutral 12.08% $406.52M 4.23% Lincoln Electric Holdings Outperform 6.56% $405.55M 10.54%

Key Takeaway:

Graco ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 3.36%. It is at the bottom for gross profit at $299.53M. Graco's return on equity is also at the bottom compared to its peers at 5.13%. Overall, Graco's performance is average when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering Graco: A Closer Look

Graco manufactures equipment used for managing fluids, coatings, and adhesives, specializing in difficult-to-handle materials. Graco's business is organized into three segments: industrial, process, and contractor. The Minnesota-based firm serves a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, and construction, and its broad array of products include pumps, valves, meters, sprayers, and equipment used to apply coatings, sealants, and adhesives. The firm generated roughly $2.1 billion in sales in 2024.

Graco: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Graco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Graco's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graco's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

To track all earnings releases for Graco visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.