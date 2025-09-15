Ferguson's Earnings: A Preview

Ferguson FERG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ferguson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01.

The market awaits Ferguson's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.48, leading to a 2.27% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ferguson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.02 1.60 2.61 2.86 EPS Actual 2.50 1.52 2.45 2.98 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Ferguson Shares

Shares of Ferguson were trading at $211.61 as of September 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ferguson

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ferguson.

The consensus rating for Ferguson is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $251.67 implies a potential 18.93% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of W.W. Grainger, Fastenal and United Rentals, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for W.W. Grainger, with an average 1-year price target of $1038.0, suggesting a potential 390.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fastenal, with an average 1-year price target of $46.5, suggesting a potential 78.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for United Rentals, with an average 1-year price target of $895.22, suggesting a potential 323.05% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for W.W. Grainger, Fastenal and United Rentals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ferguson Enterprises Outperform 4.28% $2.36B 7.44% W.W. Grainger Neutral 5.61% $1.75B 13.48% Fastenal Neutral 8.56% $942.80M 8.81% United Rentals Outperform 4.51% $1.53B 6.98%

Key Takeaway:

Ferguson ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Ferguson

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products to North American repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 36,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,800 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor and second-largest HVAC distributor (next to Watsco) in North America. The firm sold its UK business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Financial Insights: Ferguson

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ferguson's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ferguson's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferguson's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ferguson's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ferguson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

