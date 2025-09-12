Coda Octopus Group's Earnings Outlook

Coda Octopus Group CODA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Coda Octopus Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Coda Octopus Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 6.58% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Coda Octopus Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.03 0 0.10 EPS Actual 0.08 0.08 0.03 0.11 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -0.0% 0.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Coda Octopus Group were trading at $7.78 as of September 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.