Limoneira's Earnings: A Preview

Limoneira LMNR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Limoneira will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Investors in Limoneira are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.16, leading to a 2.35% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.17 -0.07 0.33 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.14 -0.09 0.42 Price Change % 2.0% -13.0% -7.000000000000001% -3.0%

Market Performance of Limoneira's Stock

Shares of Limoneira were trading at $15.77 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Limoneira

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Limoneira.

With 1 analyst ratings, Limoneira has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $23.0, indicating a potential 45.85% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Limoneira, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Limoneira are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Limoneira Buy -21.27% $2.41M -2.01%

Key Takeaway:

Limoneira ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, showing a decline of -21.27%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit with $2.41M. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity with -2.01%. Overall, Limoneira's performance is weaker compared to its peers in these key metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Limoneira

Limoneira Co is predominantly an agribusiness company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, rental operations, real estate, and capital investment activities. The company has three business divisions; agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness division which accounts for a majority of the firm's revenue represents its core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing, and lemon sales operations. The company's reportable operating segments are fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados, and other agribusiness, which predominantly includes oranges, specialty citrus, other crops, and farm management services. A majority of its revenue is derived from the Fresh Lemons segment.

Financial Insights: Limoneira

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Limoneira faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.27% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Limoneira's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -9.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Limoneira's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.01%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Limoneira's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Limoneira visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.