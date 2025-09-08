What's Next: Lands' End's Earnings Preview

Lands' End LE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lands' End will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Investors in Lands' End are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.63% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lands' End's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 0.57 0.03 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.18 0.57 0.06 -0.02 Price Change % -11.0% 1.0% 3.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lands' End were trading at $14.4 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lands' End

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lands' End.

Analysts have given Lands' End a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 38.89% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zumiez, Genesco and Citi Trends, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zumiez, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 25.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Genesco, with an average 1-year price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential 126.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 198.61% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Zumiez, Genesco and Citi Trends, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lands' End Buy -8.50% $132.73M -3.52% Zumiez Neutral 1.95% $76.02M -0.34% Genesco Neutral 15.19% $221.18M -3.59% Citi Trends Buy -5.44% $79.81M 3.44%

Key Takeaway:

Lands' End ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers.

About Lands' End

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Asia, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lands' End: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lands' End faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.5% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Lands' End visit their earnings calendar on our site.

