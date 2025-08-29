Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Frontline FRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $321.73 million.

• LandBridge LB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $169.13 million.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $34.26 billion.

• Chagee Holdings CHA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $484.14 million.

• BRP DOOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Lanvin Gr Hldgs LANV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lotus Technology LOT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

