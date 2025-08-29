August 29, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Frontline FRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $321.73 million.

• LandBridge LB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $169.13 million.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $34.26 billion.

• Chagee Holdings CHA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $484.14 million.

• BRP DOOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Lanvin Gr Hldgs LANV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lotus Technology LOT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

