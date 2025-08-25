Ncino's Earnings: A Preview

Ncino NCNO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ncino to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Investors in Ncino are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.68% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ncino's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.19 0.16 0.13 EPS Actual 0.16 0.12 0.21 0.14 Price Change % -2.0% -20.0% -12.0% -14.000000000000002%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ncino were trading at $29.08 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ncino

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ncino.

The consensus rating for Ncino is Outperform, derived from 12 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $32.0 implies a potential 10.04% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Asana, BlackLine and AvePoint, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Asana, with an average 1-year price target of $16.55, suggesting a potential 43.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BlackLine, with an average 1-year price target of $61.29, suggesting a potential 110.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AvePoint, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 31.22% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Asana, BlackLine and AvePoint are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ncino Outperform 12.53% $86.44M 0.51% Asana Neutral 8.59% $168.04M -17.26% BlackLine Neutral 7.18% $129.40M 1.99% AvePoint Buy 30.86% $75.54M 0.67%

Key Takeaway:

Ncino ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Ncino's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns for shareholders.

About Ncino

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Ncino's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ncino displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

