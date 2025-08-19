H World Group's Earnings: A Preview

H World Group HTHT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that H World Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Anticipation surrounds H World Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.02% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at H World Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.27 0.69 0.74 EPS Actual 0.34 0.14 0.57 0.53 Price Change % -3.0% -0.0% -3.0% 3.0%

Performance of H World Group Shares

Shares of H World Group were trading at $33.04 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on H World Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding H World Group.

H World Group has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $42.0, the consensus suggests a potential 27.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MakeMyTrip and Hyatt Hotels, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MakeMyTrip, with an average 1-year price target of $115.0, suggesting a potential 248.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hyatt Hotels, with an average 1-year price target of $150.83, suggesting a potential 356.51% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for MakeMyTrip and Hyatt Hotels, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Norwegian Cruise Line Buy 6.11% $1.06B 2.01% MakeMyTrip Buy 5.63% $193.96M 4.12% Hyatt Hotels Neutral 6.17% $374M -0.09%

Key Takeaway:

H World Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, H World Group is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About H World Group

H World Group Ltd is a multi-brand hotel group in China with international operations. It operates in the leased, managed, and franchised models. The company has two operating segments: legacy Huazhu and legacy DH. Its brand and product offering includes Economy hotel brands: HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, and Ibis Hotel, Midscale hotel brands: JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel and Ibis Styles Hotel, Upper midscale hotel brands: Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, CitiGO Hotel and MAXX by Steigenberger, Upscale hotel brands: Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure; and Luxury hotel brand: Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels.

H World Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: H World Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): H World Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: H World Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

