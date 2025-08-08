Belite Bio's Earnings Outlook

Belite Bio BLTE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Belite Bio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

The announcement from Belite Bio is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 1.17% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Belite Bio's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.31 -0.29 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.32 -0.28 -0.26 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Belite Bio Share Price Analysis

Shares of Belite Bio were trading at $70.09 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Belite Bio visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.