What to Expect from Oncolytics Biotech's Earnings

Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Oncolytics Biotech bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oncolytics Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.08 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.07 -0.09 -0.07 Price Change % -3.0% -6.0% -8.0% -1.0%

Oncolytics Biotech Share Price Analysis

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech were trading at $0.93 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

