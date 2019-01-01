Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Oncolytics Biotech Questions & Answers
When is Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) reporting earnings?
Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Oncolytics Biotech’s (NASDAQ:ONCY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
