Earnings Preview For OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels OPAL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that OPAL Fuels will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

OPAL Fuels bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 8.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OPAL Fuels's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.31 0.15 0.06 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.05 0.09 -0.01 Price Change % -9.0% -13.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of OPAL Fuels's Stock

Shares of OPAL Fuels were trading at $2.34 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.