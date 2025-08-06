An Overview of AvePoint's Earnings

AvePoint AVPT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AvePoint will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The market awaits AvePoint's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AvePoint's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.02 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.09 0.01 -0.07 Price Change % 8.0% -13.0% 10.0% -1.0%

Tracking AvePoint's Stock Performance

Shares of AvePoint were trading at $17.58 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on AvePoint

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AvePoint.

The consensus rating for AvePoint is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $20.33, there's a potential 15.64% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Zeta Global Holdings, Freshworks and IREN, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zeta Global Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential 21.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Freshworks, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 27.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IREN, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 10.92% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Zeta Global Holdings, Freshworks and IREN are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AvePoint Buy 24.86% $69.17M 1.09% Zeta Global Holdings Buy 35.64% $160.93M -3.19% Freshworks Outperform 17.54% $173.54M -0.17% IREN Buy 168.44% $137.36M 1.79%

Key Takeaway:

AvePoint ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, AvePoint is in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About AvePoint

AvePoint Inc provides customizable solutions to optimize SaaS operations, enable secure collaboration, and accelerate digital transformation across technologies and industries. Its Confidence Platform delivers a comprehensive set of cloud-based solutions enabling IT operations, development operations, and cybersecurity professionals to monitor and secure the digital workplace using SaaS tools.

AvePoint: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AvePoint showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.86% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AvePoint's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvePoint's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvePoint's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

