Earnings Preview For Liberty Formula One Group

Liberty Formula One Group FWONK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Liberty Formula One Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

The market awaits Liberty Formula One Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.4% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 0.41 0.19 0.3 EPS Actual 0.05 -1.05 0.48 0.1 Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of Liberty Formula One Group Shares

Shares of Liberty Formula One Group were trading at $98.32 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Liberty Formula One Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Liberty Formula One Group.

The consensus rating for Liberty Formula One Group is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $110.5, there's a potential 12.39% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Music Gr and Live Nation Entertainment, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Warner Bros. Discovery, with an average 1-year price target of $13.92, suggesting a potential 85.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Warner Music Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $32.36, suggesting a potential 67.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Live Nation Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $167.67, suggesting a potential 70.53% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Music Gr and Live Nation Entertainment are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Media Buy -23.85% $122M 0.07% Warner Bros. Discovery Neutral -9.83% $3.85B -1.33% Warner Music Gr Neutral -0.67% $693M 6.47% Live Nation Entertainment Outperform -10.99% $1.13B -53.64%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Formula One Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Liberty Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the media and entertainment industries in North America and the United Kingdom. The company owns interests in a high-quality portfolio of assets across the media, entertainment and sports industries. The company derives its maximum revenue from United Kingdom.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liberty Formula One Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Liberty Formula One Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.85% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liberty Formula One Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Formula One Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Formula One Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Liberty Formula One Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Formula One Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

